Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic Is Instantly One Of The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2023

Typically, when a big director like Robert Rodriguez releases an expensive movie in theaters with an A-list star like Ben Affleck, people tend to notice. That was not the case with "Hypnotic," however. The mind-bending sci-fi flick quietly arrived in wide release in theaters this past weekend, though you'd be forgiven for not noticing. To that end, the movie only pulled in $2.35 million on more than 2,100 screens. No two ways about it, this is instantly one of the most high-profile box office bombs of 2023.

Rodriguez, the director of blockbusters such as "Spy Kids" and "Alita: Battle Angel," was behind the camera for "Hypnotic," which carries a pretty sizable $65 million budget. Given the lackluster opening weekend, it has almost no shot of turning a profit as big movies such as "Fast X" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will make it pretty much disappear in the coming weeks. It certainly didn't help that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" had a very big second weekend, taking the lion's share of the attention.

With a budget like that, Rodriguez and the various investors (more on that in a moment) would need something like $120 million globally just to break even. Now, they have to hope that various international sales rights, VOD, and other ancillary revenue streams can bail them out. It's going to be tough sledding. The film focuses on a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of reality-bending crimes.