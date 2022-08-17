Horizon: Everything We Know So Far About Kevin Costner's Multi-Movie Western

Kevin Costner is a very busy cowboy these days. The actor is directing and starring in a new project called "Horizon," which is an epic production comprising three films, to be released every three months or so. Costner wrote the script with Jon Baird, and he'll produce through his Territory Pictures. (It was noted in an earlier article that there were going to be four films, though Deadline is now saying three.)

"Horizon" is a western epic, covering 15 years of history surrounding the Civil War. Costner is no stranger to horseback riding, of course: He's starring in the fifth season of the Taylor Sheridan series "Yellowstone," which has spawned a number of spinoffs. He previously directed "the Postman" in 1997, the Oscar-winning "Dances With Wolves" in 1990, and "Open Range," another western, in 2003.

According to a Variety article from earlier this year, the "Horizon" shoot, which begins late in August 2022 in Utah, is set to span 220 days. Someone get this cowboy some coffee and vittles! He's going to need it.