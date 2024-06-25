Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 Review: The Most Expensive Trailer For A Sequel Ever Made

In the more than 20 years that have passed since Kevin Costner last stood behind the camera and delivered his third feature as a director, 2003's well-received "Open Range," a lot has changed within the studio system. For one thing, there are fewer independent studios in operation these days compared to the turn of the century, when the very idea of Disney absorbing 20th Century Fox in a hostile takeover or Paramount Pictures desperately seeking a merger would've felt laughable. For another, the advent of streaming has completely upended the status quo, transforming bravura spectacles crafted specifically for theaters — even one directed by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola — into an exception rather than the rule. And, of course, ever-volatile moviegoer habits combined with a once-in-a-generation pandemic have further convinced industry bigwigs to embrace risk-averse strategies, spurning auteur-driven passion projects in favor of the safer shores of superheroes and other franchises.

But you'd hardly even know any of that had transpired over the past two decades by looking at "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1," Costner's ambitious and almost obstinately throwback Western billed as the first of four total installments. (The second, essentially shot back-to-back with "Chapter 1," is due to arrive later this August.) From the opening moments bursting with sweeping landscape shots, Civil War-era settlers hard at work, and composer John Debney's blaring score worthy of Ennio Morricone himself, the sheer high of seeing countless actors and extras filmed on actual sets and dwarfed by the stunning vistas surrounding them is enough to carry even the most skeptical viewers through the first hour and change of table-setting in this three-hour epic ... during which, notably, Costner never appears as his rugged cowboy hero Hayes Ellison. From such an unconventional structure to the intimidating size of this ensemble to the relative lack of action to the lengthy runtime itself, it's as if the mere existence of this film represents a middle finger to the almighty algorithms of the Netflix's, Apple TV+'s, and (amusingly enough, for a Warner Bros. release), Max's of the world.

If the best thing to be said about "Horizon" is that it feels airlifted from another period of Hollywood history entirely, however, then its most debilitating flaw is that there's so little emotional substance to hold onto throughout — and I can't emphasize this enough — all three plodding hours of this event film. Deliberate and restrained to a fault, "Chapter 1" is caught between its own sense of grandeur and the oddly impersonal stakes of its sprawling story. Ultimately, despite the evocative filmmaking constantly on display, this franchise-starter ends up stumbling right out of the gate, hoping that the promise of a more exciting sequel can make up for a lackluster beginning.