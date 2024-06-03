Paramount Pictures Is Merging With The Company Behind Its Biggest Franchise

It's (almost) official: Paramount Pictures is the latest Hollywood studio to merge with another major player in the business. After months of speculation, with multiple potential buyers entering the fold, it has been confirmed that Skydance Media, the producer of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, will merge with the longstanding studio, per CNBC. The news comes just ahead of Paramount's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, June 4. It's expected that the deal will be formally announced by the company during the meeting.

Skydance RedBird Capital and investment firm KKR partnered on the deal. It is valued at around $8 billion, which is far less than some other major media mergers in recent years. Disney's purchase of most of Fox's media assets, for example, cost a whopping $71.3 billion in 2019. Even Amazon's more recent purchase of MGM in 2022 was valued at $8.5 billion. But that speaks in large part to why this deal is happening. The company's stock price has dropped significantly of late and this new deal may help strengthen both parties in the long run.

Paramount's CEO Bob Bakish stepped down in late April. Since then, there has been an "office of the CEO" in charge, with that room weighing the decision along with a special committee that had been formed to consider offers for the company. Skydance has been in the mix the whole time and it's a partnership that makes sense. The two companies have been producing films together since 2009. While the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is their biggest whale, they also have collaborated on "Terminator," "G.I. Joe," "Transformers," "Star Trek," and other major brands. Not to mention "Top Gun: Maverick," which now ranks as one of the biggest movies in history.