Warner Bros. Discovery And Paramount Could Become One Company In Industry-Shaking Merger

After months of speculation related to two of Hollywood's biggest media companies, it seems that a huge, landscape-altering deal could be on the horizon. Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly in talks to merge with Paramount, as reported by Axios. While it's cautioned that things are preliminary, WBD CEO David Zaslav did recently meet with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish to discuss a possible deal, which would potentially happen sometime next year. This would further alter the movie and TV business as we know it.

Zaslav is said to have spoken with Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount's parent company, National Amusements Inc., about a possible deal. This is also not the only talk we've heard lately regarding a possible takeover of Paramount, with Puck recently reporting that Skydance Media and RedBird Capital Partners were eyeing a potential deal to buy a majority stake in NAI. Talk of a potential sale of Paramount began last year but has heated up recently. The main reason being that Paramount, in all likelihood, will not be able to survive in the ever-evolving media landscape that is moving increasingly away from traditional TV and towards streaming.

Even though things are in the preliminary stages, WBD is said to have hired bankers to explore the possible deal. Looking at the numbers, Warner Bros. Discovery has a market cap of around $28 billion with a whopping $44 billion in debt. Paramount, meanwhile, has a market cap of just $10 billion with nearly $17 billion in debt. A tax provision that allowed Discovery to acquire WarnerMedia from AT&T last year expires next year. Once that happens, it opens the door for Zaslav to formally explore yet another massive deal. Such a deal would lead to yet another classic Hollywood studio going by the wayside and, undoubtedly, significant turmoil. When we talk about one multi-billion dollar behemoth acquiring another, it's always going to get a little messy.