Francis Ford Coppola's Bonkers Megalopolis Finally Has A Distributor — Here's When You Can See It

Francis Ford Coppola has done the seemingly impossible and secured North American distribution for his ambitious "Megalopolis." The film, which Coppola self-financed, wrote, directed, and produced, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, but hadn't secured a North American distributor by the end of the event. Now, however, Lionsgate Studios has confirmed that it will distribute "Megalopolis" in the U.S. and Canada.

IMAX already confirmed it would show the $120 million feature, and the film had previously secured several international distribution deals. But Coppola has now secured full theatrical distribution in the U.S. and Canada too, ensuring the masses will be able to witness a film that The Telegraph desribed as "'Succession' crossed with 'Batman Forever' and a lava lamp." Lionsgate confirmed it plans to release the film theatrically on September 27, 2024, and that it will also oversee the film's distribution on home entertainment platforms.

This is quite the coup for Coppola, as initially it looked as though he would struggle to find traditional distribution. As one distributor told The Hollywood Reporter back in April, "There is just no way to position this movie." What's more, as IndieWire has noted, early reviews for "Megalopolis" dubbed the film "bats**t crazy" — which might seem as though it added to Coppola's frustrations but, frankly, is better than any marketing he could come up with on his own. Now though, with Lionsgate onboard, he doesn't have to worry as much about that and can just allow his newfound distributor to unleash his long-awaited epic upon the world.