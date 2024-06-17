Francis Ford Coppola's Bonkers Megalopolis Finally Has A Distributor — Here's When You Can See It
Francis Ford Coppola has done the seemingly impossible and secured North American distribution for his ambitious "Megalopolis." The film, which Coppola self-financed, wrote, directed, and produced, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, but hadn't secured a North American distributor by the end of the event. Now, however, Lionsgate Studios has confirmed that it will distribute "Megalopolis" in the U.S. and Canada.
IMAX already confirmed it would show the $120 million feature, and the film had previously secured several international distribution deals. But Coppola has now secured full theatrical distribution in the U.S. and Canada too, ensuring the masses will be able to witness a film that The Telegraph desribed as "'Succession' crossed with 'Batman Forever' and a lava lamp." Lionsgate confirmed it plans to release the film theatrically on September 27, 2024, and that it will also oversee the film's distribution on home entertainment platforms.
This is quite the coup for Coppola, as initially it looked as though he would struggle to find traditional distribution. As one distributor told The Hollywood Reporter back in April, "There is just no way to position this movie." What's more, as IndieWire has noted, early reviews for "Megalopolis" dubbed the film "bats**t crazy" — which might seem as though it added to Coppola's frustrations but, frankly, is better than any marketing he could come up with on his own. Now though, with Lionsgate onboard, he doesn't have to worry as much about that and can just allow his newfound distributor to unleash his long-awaited epic upon the world.
Megalopolis gets the theatrical distribution it deserves
Lionsgate has handled distribution for several of Francis Ford Coppola's previous projects, including "Apocalypse Now Final Cut," "The Conversation," "The Cotton Club Encore," "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," and "One From the Heart: Reprise." In a statement, Coppola said:
"One rule of business I've always followed and prioritized (to my benefit) is to continue working with companies and teams who over time have proven to be good friends as well as great collaborators. This is why I am thrilled to have Adam Fogelson and Lionsgate Studios release 'Megalopolis.' I am confident they will apply the same tender love and care given to 'Apocalypse Now,' which is currently in its 45th year of astounding revenue and appreciation."
Meanwhile, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson spoke of how his company strives "to be a home for bold and daring artists, and 'Megalopolis' proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis Ford Coppola."
With its grandiose story, "Megalopolis" is shaping up to be one of many sci-fi movies that could blow fans away in 2024. Coppola's first film since 2011's "Twixt" is set in an alternate version of New York called New Rome, and sees Adam Driver play artist Cesar Catilina, who has a vision to reinvent the city and establish a utopian alternative. There's also superpowers involved and, according to the "Megalopolis" trailer, giant statues come to life. Sign us up!