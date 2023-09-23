Sci-Fi Movies That Will Blow Fans Away In 2024

In addition to marking Bong Joon-ho's return to science fiction following terrific forays into the genre with "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and "Okja," "Mickey 17" will also be the alt-pop cinema maverick's third work in the English language, as well as the first to be distributed by a major Hollywood studio.

An adaptation of the 2022 novel "Mickey7" by Edward Ashton, Bong's long-awaited follow-up to "Parasite" will tell the story of a human crew on a one-way expedition to the ice planet of Niflheim. In their efforts to colonize and establish viable long-term living conditions on Niflheim, the crew members often come across missions too dangerous to offer realistic odds of survival. That's where Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) comes in: As the crew's official "expendable," he handles jobs that might well kill him, and, if/when they do, he gets cloned into a new self with all his old memories preserved.

Pattinson has described the film as unlike anything he's done before — a very intriguing qualification, seeing as he has previously starred in Claire Denis' "High Life," also an auteurist space flick. "The movie is so crazy, it's a completely different style of working," the actor told ES Magazine. Adding to the intrigue is the film's star-studded ensemble, which also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, and the fact that Warner Bros.' marketing has been seemingly positioning Bong's new concoction as a major spring blockbuster. Catch it in theaters on March 29.