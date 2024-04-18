The Transformers One Trailer Gives The Robots In Disguise A Spider-Verse Makeover

"Transformers One" has released its first trailer, finally giving the public the peek that CinemaCon attendees got last week. Directed by Josh Cooley (director of "Toy Story 4," so he knows how to make movies about toys), the film looks to offer a breezy and colorful animated adventure akin to the "Spider-Verse" films.

Does the title "Transformers One" sound like a misnomer to you? Audiences have already been subjected to eight of these movies and they're infamously not good ("Bumblebee" is innocent and 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie" barely skirts by on nostalgia despite how cynical it was). Well, you see, the ninth "Transformers" movie will be going back to the beginning. Set on Cybertron, the home planet of the Robots in Disguise, the film is set before the Transformers got to Earth, before the Autobots and Decepticons went to war, and before Optimus Prime and Megatron had those names.

The 2007 "Transformers" movie (by far the most enjoyable of the ones Michael Bay directed) arrived at the right moment. CGI was reaching its apex and the movie blew audiences' minds like they hadn't been since "Jurassic Park." The novelty of seeing realistic-looking Transformers in a live-action setting, and duking it out in heavy metal action scenes, carry the movie. Moments like the Decepticon Blackout ravaging a military base in Qatar, or the Autobots arriving on Earth (elevated even further by Steve Jablonsky's heavenly score) remain breathtaking.

The newness and gravitas of Transformers in live-action is long gone now. Frankly, this series is a more natural fit for animation (and comics), where an artist doesn't have to worry about realism and can let these colorful robots run wild.