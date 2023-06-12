Why One Famous Autobot Still Hasn't Shown Up In The Transformers Movies

"Transformers" is home to hundreds of characters, far too many to ever include in a film series — not even one running seven installments strong. However, one of the most persistent absences is one of the most puzzling. The Autobot Prowl has yet to show up in live-action despite an otherwise consistent presence in the franchise.

Part of the original 1984 toy line now known as "Generation One," Prowl transformed into a police car and had one of the most striking character designs of the Autobots, from his "door wings" to his car-hood chest to his contrast-heavy color scheme. His character bio described him as Optimus Prime's right hand and a military strategist who believed that "logic is the ultimate weapon." Prowl never got much spotlight in the cartoon, but was a bigger player in the contemporaneous Marvel comics written by Bob Budiansky; he even assumed command of the Autobots after Optimus Prime was incapacitated.

Prowl has been reinvented in later versions. "Transformers: Animated" depicted him as a meditative, nature-loving "cyber-ninja" who transformed into a motorcycle, giving the character the original's stoicism and a new blend of spiritualism to boot.

Comic writer Nick Roche, writer of the comic mini-series "Last Stand of the Wreckers" and the one-off, "Everything In Its Right Place," took "G1" Prowl's character to the logical next step. Roche's Prowl was a duplicitous, ruthlessly pragmatic schemer, one who crossed moral lines in the name of defeating the Decepticons. Roche's Prowl became the template for his portrayal in further "Transformers" comics from IDW Publishing.

Why has Prowl been kept on the bench for the "Transformer" movies when he keeps showing up in the comics and cartoons? It goes back to a creative decision in the original 2007 "Transformers" film.