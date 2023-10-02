Why It Took So Long For Arcee To Appear In The Transformers Movies

Since her debut in the 1986 animated "Transformers" movie, Arcee has been one of the most famous Autobots of all. The default girl Transformer, Arcee rocks a feminine pink-and-white color scheme and either a sports car or motorcycle vehicle mode. She's also had a bit of a rough history.

Arcee was considered for the 2007 "Transformers" film (check out concept art of her here), but like a few other characters, she was cut during development. Co-writer Roberto Orci explained the removal to IGN: "The idea of a female Transformer needs its own explanation, and there just wasn't going to be enough time."

The sequel, "Revenge of the Fallen," featured Arcee, but in one of its many faults, it didn't do much with her. Arcee is one of a trio of female motorcycle transformers; she's painted pink while her sisters are blue and purple (media differs on if the trio are separate robots or a single mind spread across three bodies). This trio is onscreen for about two minutes before getting abrupt deaths in the third act.

Director Michael Bay spoiled his own movie in an interview with MTV News, saying Arcee's death was his decision. Reading his words, he seems to have genuine disdain for the character: "You know what? I didn't like Arcee, so I kill her later, all right? [...] It isn't sad. This is just 'get it out and get it over with.'"

Bay's later sequels largely exclude female Transformers as well. Once he was out of the director's chair, Arcee showed up in the later films, making another small cameo in "Bumblebee" (voiced by Grey DeLisle) and then a supporting role in this year's "Rise of the Beasts" (now voiced by Liza Koshy).

Arcee's difficulties don't end on the silver screen.