Why Soundwave Was Left Out Of The 2007 Transformers Movie

There are few Transformers more famous than Soundwave and it's almost all thanks to the original cartoon. In that series, he was portrayed as more robotic than the other Decepticons; his voice (provided by Frank Welker and a vocoder effect) was electronic and his speech patterns were mechanical. Since Soundwave was less expressive than his castmates, he was less likely to indulge in the show's slapstick humor or suffer humiliation. These qualities added up to an air of coolness and mystery. On a show with paper-thin characters, Soundwave's lack of personality actually made him more memorable.

Since Soundwave has been part of "Transformers" from the beginning and is so well-remembered by fans, why was he excluded from the 2007 "Transformers" movie? He's in the sequels, but he's not a player you wait to take off the bench.

Well, his absence wasn't an oversight. "Transformers" writers Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman wanted to include Soundwave — he appears in early drafts — but they struggled to properly update the character. In fact, several of the Decepticons who do appear began life as an iteration of Soundwave.