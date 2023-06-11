Are Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts And Bumblebee Prequels Or Reboots? An Investigation

Has the "Transformers" film series been rebooted or not? Even after watching the latest film, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," I'm still not sure. The films sat in the grip of director Michael Bay for a decade and five straight installments — far too long. Now, Bay has stepped back into a producer role; 2018's "Bumblebee," a spin-off about the eponymous Autobot, was the first live-action "Transformers" film not directed by Bay, but instead by Laika co-founder/Nike heir Travis Knight.

"Bumblebee" definitely began life as a prequel — it's set in the 1980s, preceding the 2007 "Transformers" film — but the final cut felt like a fresh start, one that could lead to a new story rather than the Bay films. That it got far better reviews and fan reactions than Bay's films also contributed to this feeling.

At the 2019 New York Toy Fair, "Transformers" owner Hasbro declared "Bumblebee" to be the beginning of "a new storytelling universe." Many hopeful fans took this confirmation of a reboot, but I find it to be a mealy-mouthed attempt at playing both sides. "Rise of the Beasts" continues on from "Bumblebee," but is just as unsure about whether or not it's following in the Bay movies' footsteps. So let's see if we can piece together an answer to this mystery.