Transformers One Footage Reaction: The Autobots Get A Colorful (And Cute?!) Animated Origin Story [CinemaCon 2024]

Since 2007, the "Transformers" movies have been A) Primarily set on Earth (excepting prologues in "Dark of the Moon" and "Bumblebee" showing the war for planet Cybertron) and B) Live-action, using CGI to integrate the Autobots and Decepticons into real settings. Director Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") is about to change that with "Transformers One." /Film's Ryan Scott, who attended the Paramount Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2024, got an early look at the upcoming animated movie.

"Transformers One" is a prequel set before the war when the Autobots and Decepticons were still one people. Since the movie is set entirely on Cybertron with only robot characters, it makes sense to tell the story through animation. "Transformers" is no stranger to prequels — check out the comic series "The War Within," High Moon Studios' video game duology "War for Cybertron" and "Fall of Cybertron," and more. Still, this is new territory for the films.

An impressive voice cast is along for the ride, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax (the future Optimus Prime), Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 (the future Megatron, now an anonymous miner before he claimed his glorious name), Scarlett Johansson as Elita (not to be confused with the CGI hero of "Alita: Battle Angel"), Keegan Michael-Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Orion's mentor Alpha Trion. The best "Transformers" movie, "Bumblebee," was helmed by an animation director (Travis Knight). So, I'm hopeful lightning will strike twice and Cooley's skill set will raise this franchise's quality bar after the exhaustingly boilerplate "Rise of the Beasts."

Previous "Transformers" movies have suggested Optimus Prime and Megatron were friends before a falling out (recall in the 2007 "Transformers" movie, as Megatron lays deactivated, Prime sorrowfully says, "You left me no choice, brother"). "Transformers One" finally sheds some light on that relationship.