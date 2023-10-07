Inside Transformers' Original Optimus Prime Lives A Real Life Hero

If there's one voice that means "heroism" to me, it's Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise. Cullen's performance has been compared to John Wayne; especially in his early days voicing the character, there's a no-nonsense drawl to Optimus' voice. However, Cullen told MTV News in 2007 that he wasn't deliberately drawing on Wayne; it just came out that way:

"John Wayne has a deep-end voice and for a truck to have a high voice would be ridiculous. So I had to give him that basic imprint of the low-end voice. John Wayne was never intended to be the sound."

Cullen's real influence was something more personal; his older brother, H.L. "Larry" Cullen. The older Cullen brother was a decorated Marine Corps captain and veteran of the Vietnam War (with a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts to his name).

Peter Cullen has told this story many times (including once at TFCon 2015). Some background: Larry and Peter were born only 13 months apart and so they had always been very close. They were even roommates in 1984 when Peter was cast as Optimus Prime. Before Peter went to his audition, he and his brother shared a chat. They initially laughed about how the part was a truck, but when Peter mentioned the character was supposed to be a leader and a hero too, Larry gave him some formative advice:

"Peter, if you're going to be a hero, be a real hero. Don't be a Hollywood hero type with all the BS and all the screaming and yelling and trying to be tough. Be strong enough to be gentle."

Peter Cullen has carried that advice with him since in his decades-long career voicing Prime.