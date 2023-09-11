Transformers Had To Revive Optimus Prime For The Sake Of Some Very Unhappy Kids

This author is old enough to remember the death of Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), the leader of the heroic Autobots in Nelson Shin's 1986 animated sci-fi epic "The Transformers: The Movie." Coming in the middle of a successful run on television, "The Movie" aimed to expand the series into a full-blown space opera, complete with interplanetary settings, all-new characters, and a massive mechanical cosmic deity played by Orson Welles (his final work before his death in October of 1985). Many fans of the TV series — and they were legion — flocked to theaters to see their favorite transforming robot characters wail on each other in a cinematic context.

It should be recalled that "The Transformers" was one of many 1980s TV shows that functioned explicitly as an advertising exercise. The Transformers were gimmicky toys — puzzles that could be manipulated from robot shapes into cars and back — and the TV series featured scads of characters that children could go buy at Toys "Я" Us. The show featured hard-working actors and animators, but its very existence was never anything more than commercially mercenary.

As such, the makers of "The Movie," thinking they could renew their toy line with an all-new generation of characters, elected to do one of the most dramatic things possible: they killed off the old characters and replaced them with new ones. The beloved Optimus Prime kicked the bucket and was supplanted with a sleeker, cooler character named Ultra Magnus (Robert Stack).

The filmmakers didn't realize how dramatic this would be for the youths watching. In an interview with Collider, Cullen recalls hearing about the distraught, traumatized little kids who were deeply affected by Optimus Prime's death and how he was called back after his alleged retirement from the character to correct this.