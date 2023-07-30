How Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Dealt With Megan Fox's Last-Minute Departure

By the time Michael Bay made 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," the director had become intimately familiar with the mechanics of making the gargantuan film series. It might have taken convincing from executive producer Steven Spielberg, but Bay made the franchise synonymous with his brand of blockbuster. The first two films in the series were massive productions that achieved massive success, at least commercially, and the third one would be even bigger.

Throughout the making of the series, production difficulties were surmounted by Bay in his typically forward-looking, pragmatic manner. According to Super Hero Hype, he had kept the budget down on the 2007 original film by striking an exclusive deal with General Motors for the cars. Shortly after, the 2007-08 Writers Strike had frozen development on the sequel "Revenge of the Fallen," which led to Bay locking the writers in a hotel room to finish the script the minute the strike ended.

But the biggest difficulty the series had faced yet came after the release of "Revenge," when Bay and the filmmakers would scrap female lead Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox). Fox had been essential to the movies, which used her as the wish-fulfillment love interest for their prospective teen boy audience. While capitalizing on her appearance, the movies gave the star little to do besides look good and serve as a magnet for legions of online haters.

Nobody could agree on why exactly Fox and Bay parted ways on "Dark of the Moon." But given the fairly large supporting cast that stayed constant through the series, her abrupt departure was notable. It was also disruptive for the sequel, meaning the filmmakers had to navigate it quickly.