Michael Bay Only Asked Two Questions Before Casting Megan Fox In Transformers

Prior to working in film, director Michael Bay spent a decade honing his craft as a maker of music videos and TV commercials. Kids of a certain age likely recall his "Got Milk?" ad featuring the murder of Alexander Hamilton, or his Clio-winning ad for the Red Cross. Bay also helmed a few videos for Meatloaf including "Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through," "I Would Do Anything for Love," and "Objects in the Rear View Mirror (May Appear Closer Than They Are)." He also directed the Divinyls' "I Touch Myself," Winger's "Can't Get Enuff," Aerosmith's "Falling In Love (Is Hard on the Knees)," and Faith Hill's "There You'll Be." It was during these years that Bay developed his signature style of quick editing, oversaturated photography, and — perhaps unfortunately — the endless ogling of female bodies.

Many would agree Bay is a stylist more than a storyteller. His movies tend to be noisy and chaotic, concerned more with explosions and movement and noise than character or basic narrative coherence. He focuses on the aesthetic of his shots, the exhilaration of destruction, and the power of the military. For most of his female characters, Bay tends to shoot them like runway models, zooming in on certain parts of their anatomy, or framing them in a lascivious way. There is a notorious shot in his 2007 film "Transformers" (seen above) where the character of Mikaela, played by Megan Fox, leans over a car's exposed engine, and Bay frames the shot like a lingerie ad.

Fox, in a 2007 "Transformers" making-of documentary, revealed that she got the job playing Mikaela after a very quick, two-question interview with Bay. One question informed Fox that it would be a very physical role. The other let her know that, well, there would be certain wardrobe requirements.