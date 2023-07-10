Michael Bay Literally Locked Transformers' Writers In A Hotel To Finish Revenge Of The Fallen

While the live-action "Transformers" films directed by Michael Bay were largely financially successful (per BoxOfficeMojo), they rarely received approval from critics, who often cited the same issues: the broad comedy, the incomprehensible action, the messy and dysfunctional narratives. While Bay had to be talked into making the movies by producer Steven Spielberg, he certainly put his own stamp on them.

Even the most generous perception of the movies can't ignore how significant all of those issues are in 2009's "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." As the immediate sequel to 2007's groundbreaking and massive franchise starter "Transformers," "Revenge of the Fallen" had to ensure it was bigger at every turn. The movie would continue to follow the adventures of Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), the young human liaison to the Autobot aliens of Cybertron, as he enters college and finds his life threatened by the evil Decepticons yet again. As in the first movie, there is a fair bit of Cybertronian lore, but the plot of "Revenge" is mostly a springboard for unhinged Michael Bay setpieces.

Nevertheless, coming up with the screenplay for "Revenge of the Fallen" was somewhat complicated, and Bay was under immense pressure to put the film together. But an industry-wide issue promised delays. The script couldn't be completed on account of the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike. When the strike began, Bay's writers had only been working on the movie for about two weeks, according to FirstShowing.net. When the strike was done, production wasn't far off on the horizon.

Because of that, Bay had little time to put his writers to work on the film. As the pressure mounted, he even went so far as to lock them in a hotel room until they had a finished script.