Every Transformers Movie And Spin-Off, Ranked

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR EVERY TRANSFORMERS MOVIE AHEAD!

Based on an 80s cartoon, a popular toy line, several other cartoon iterations, and a successful comic series, the Transformers movies are tailor-made to make buckets of money. Audiences have been chucking millions at the screen since 2007 when Transformers first appeared in live-action to blow up a major metropolitan area. While the technical side of Michael Bay's brawling bots has always been staggering to behold, as the franchise chugged along, the storylines got noticeably more confusing and muddled. The original movie set the tone with a boy and his car, said boy pining for the popular girl, but then Megatron and company show up to wreck those plans. Pretty simple. The sequels introduce multiple ancient adversaries, various takes on fancy space objects threatening our world, and more fake-out deaths than the "Fast and Furious" saga.

With only one certified "Fresh" movie on Rotten Tomatoes, varying degrees of fan love and outrage, and a brand new Autobot outing in theaters, let's take a trip through Cybertronian memory lane. Buckle up because this mythology may require you to take notes to follow along as Bay retcons Earth's history from the dinosaurs to King Arthur, WWII, the moon landing, and more! These movies really are more than meets the eye ... Let's see where each one falls in our ranking of every Transformers movie and spin-off. Autobots, roll out!