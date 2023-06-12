Yes, The Next Transformers Movie Will Make Good On That Big Ending Reveal

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers from the ending of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

No, your eyes weren't deceiving (Decepticon-ing?) you. After years of pleas from the fans seemingly went unanswered, director Steven Caple, Jr. really did go there with the final scene of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and tease an unprecedented crossover between the action-figure toy franchise and, uh, the other action-figure toy franchise known as the "G.I. Joe." That's great news for viewers who've wanted just a little more event-movie spectacle out of these post-Michael Bay movies, which have largely constrained themselves to much more small-scale and emotional adventures. And that's hopefully good news for those of us who were somewhat unimpressed by what "Rise of the Beasts" had to offer. (Guilty as charged! You can read my review for /Film here.)

Despite the very ambitious sequel tease, however, official news about a possible sequel hasn't been quite so forthcoming. The early box office numbers appear to have beat initial analyst expectations, though there's still reason to pump the brakes a bit before rushing headlong into greenlighting another sequel. But that's not stopping Caple, Jr. and franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura from offering some optimistic insights on how the next movie could very well pay off on that big crossover tease.

The pair opened up about their plans for the future in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to Caple, Jr., the next film might be even more jam-packed than we thought:

"We're introducing 'Joe' characters into the world that we're dealing with, on whatever our characters are gonna go do. We're also not through with the Maximals, so I imagine in the next movie we'll have Maximals, Autobots, and Joes."

That's a relief, seeing how we didn't quite get the "Beast Wars" movie we expected.