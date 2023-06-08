Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Closing Scene Sets Up An Ambitious New Future For The Series

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Autobots, do not roll out if you haven't yet watched the film in its entirety.

It was the question that dominated much of the franchise while under the purview of director Michael Bay: How can each "Transformers" movie keep one-upping the last? After starting with the relatively straightforward story centered on a boy and his car in the 2007 original, each subsequent film continued to up the ante until audiences had no choice but to accept the most utterly ludicrous concepts as nothing more than series lore. Transformers heaven, a Decepticon lunar conspiracy, the extinction of the dinosaurs, and an absolutely bonkers fifth film confirming that Transformers were involved in Arthurian legend, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, and also the assassination of Adolf Hitler? Sure, why not!

The two "Transformers" movies made after Bay exited the franchise have remained much less interested in continuing the "More is more" trend, opting instead to try and get audiences invested in simple stories, likable characters, and a much more family-friendly tone. What a concept! After "Bumblebee" attempted its best riff on "E.T.," "Rise of the Beasts" set its sights on one of the most popular "Transformers" material of them all: "Beast Wars." Although the results were mixed (you can read my review for /Film here), it turns out the film had one last card up its sleeve to rival any of its predecessors.

In its final scene, the film makes its boldest and most daring move yet as main human lead Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) discovers the world of the Transformers has become even more crowded. Yep, that was indeed the franchise confirming its next intended destination: a long-awaited "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe." crossover. Let's dive right into the implications.