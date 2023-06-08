Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Closing Scene Sets Up An Ambitious New Future For The Series
Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Autobots, do not roll out if you haven't yet watched the film in its entirety.
It was the question that dominated much of the franchise while under the purview of director Michael Bay: How can each "Transformers" movie keep one-upping the last? After starting with the relatively straightforward story centered on a boy and his car in the 2007 original, each subsequent film continued to up the ante until audiences had no choice but to accept the most utterly ludicrous concepts as nothing more than series lore. Transformers heaven, a Decepticon lunar conspiracy, the extinction of the dinosaurs, and an absolutely bonkers fifth film confirming that Transformers were involved in Arthurian legend, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, and also the assassination of Adolf Hitler? Sure, why not!
The two "Transformers" movies made after Bay exited the franchise have remained much less interested in continuing the "More is more" trend, opting instead to try and get audiences invested in simple stories, likable characters, and a much more family-friendly tone. What a concept! After "Bumblebee" attempted its best riff on "E.T.," "Rise of the Beasts" set its sights on one of the most popular "Transformers" material of them all: "Beast Wars." Although the results were mixed (you can read my review for /Film here), it turns out the film had one last card up its sleeve to rival any of its predecessors.
In its final scene, the film makes its boldest and most daring move yet as main human lead Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) discovers the world of the Transformers has become even more crowded. Yep, that was indeed the franchise confirming its next intended destination: a long-awaited "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe." crossover. Let's dive right into the implications.
A job offer of a lifetime
So how did director Steven Caple, Jr. go about sneaking in one of the most unlikely sequel teases in recent blockbuster memory? Well, by hiding it in plain sight. Throughout "Rise of the Beasts," our protagonist Noah struggles to land a single job interview as he works to pay off mountains of debt as a result of his sickly younger brother Kris' (Dean Scott Vazquez) medical bills. This all-too-relatable backstory gets put on pause when he's whisked away on an international adventure to help Bumblebee, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), and the rest of the Autobots team up with Optimus Primal's (Ron Perlman) Maximals to prevent the arrival of the world-devouring Unicron (Colman Domingo), but the script (credited to writers Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber) doesn't forget about it entirely.
In the movie's coda, Noah walks into an unassuming interview conducted by an unnamed individual (played by character actor extraordinaire Zeljko Ivanek) only to realize that his exploits with the Transformers didn't go under everyone's radar as he supposed. After picking up on the fact that this is no ordinary interview, Ivanek's character reveals what's really going on. While fans are led to assume that could be a tease for Sector Seven, the secretive government organization in charge of dealing with Transformers that first appears in the 2007 film, the truth is much bigger than that. Noah finds himself being recruited for the job he'd be perfect for: joining the G.I. Joes and acting as an official liaison with the Autobots.
With a flourish, Ivanek's shadowy character presses a button that opens up the bland office into a futuristic government bunker that comes complete with the distinctive and unmistakable G.I. Joe logo. How's that for a job offer?
So what does this all mean?
But wait! Does this scene mean that Ramos' Noah is definitely coming back for the next movie? Did that very Transformers-looking scrap of metal in the background of the secret warehouse hint at a convenient new origin for all of the G.I. Joe's fancy vehicles and gadgets? And most pressingly of all, will "Rise of the Beasts" even perform well enough at the box office to actually pay off on this tease? Unfortunately, information is at a minimum so soon after the release of the movie. At the very least, we can expect the marketing division to pump out more spoilery trailers and TV spots in the days and weeks ahead, trumpeting this crossover in an attempt to drive even more buzz and get audiences excited about the unlimited potential of the future of these franchises. That much is certain.
So what's the big deal about all this, anyway? Well, fans are all too familiar with the long-running saga concerning the Hasbro toys G.I. Joe and Transformers. Since Paramount distributes both properties, both are linked by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and both have undergone recent attempts to (re)launch live-action franchises on the big screen. It hasn't taken much imagination to wonder whether we could be in for an "Alien vs Predator"-esque crossover at some point down the line. Speculation about this approach dates back a decade and beyond, with at least one notable near-miss in the recent past and a constant drumbeat by fans that has kept an undercurrent of hope alive.
Perhaps boosted by the underperformance of both 2018's "Bumblebee" and the "G.I. Joe" spin-off "Snake Eyes" in 2021 — in fact, none of the "G.I. Joe" movies have ever really broken out with audiences — that time has finally come.
All hands on deck
Believe it or not, there's an established history of "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" crossing the streams, so to speak. To date, fans have had to settle for toys and comic book storylines putting the two IPs together, from a Marvel Comics series titled "G.I. Joe and the Transformers" published in 1986 to 1993's "G.I. Joe Starring Snake-Eyes and the Transformers" to the sprawling "Transformers: Generation 2" series that ran between 1993 and 1994. Most recently, IDW Publishing has cornered the market with these crossover bonanzas, launching several ongoing and event series throughout the 2010s. But as far as live-action adaptations are concerned, this would be a first.
Going by the plot of "Rise of the Beasts," it's easy to see why now would be the time for a little backup. Although our heroes defeated the threat of Scourge (Peter Dinklage) and his Predacons and Terracons and narrowly prevented the arrival of Unicron on Earth, the fan-favorite supervillain still remains at large. With a danger as existential as a god that devours planets, isn't it high time that Optimus called in some help? Practically speaking, it's possible that this buzzworthy mashup of IPs is exactly what the doctor ordered for both properties. It's far too soon to say that the post-Bay "Transformers" movies are evidence of audience burnout on the property, but early tracking doesn't exactly paint a glowing picture for the prospects of "Rise of the Beasts." If this franchise has only one last gasp left, well, might as well go down swinging!
Stay tuned to /Film for any updates on whether this bold "Transformers"/"G.I. Joe" crossover will come to fruition in the days and weeks ahead. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is currently playing in theaters.