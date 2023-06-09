Transformers: Rise Of The Beast's Biggest Reveal Has Been Years In The Making

This post contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Cinematic universes are all the rage, from Marvel to DC to the failed Dark Universe (RIP, gone too soon). The idea of having known characters meet is very enticing to both fans and producers who think their wallets could always be a little fatter. But for over a decade, there has been one cinematic universe that '80s kids have been clamoring for, even though the studio hadn't quite cracked how to make it happen: "Transformers" meeting "G.I. Joe."

Granted, these characters could not be more different — the Transformers are giant robots while the Joes are human soldiers — but they have actually met several times before in comic book form since the '80s. In movie form, both franchises are owned by Hasbro, with their respective movie franchises owned by Paramount Pictures, making it easier to cross over and build a shared universe.

Which is what finally happened at the end of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." The film is a combination prequel and reboot, simultaneously following the story of "Bumblebee" and setting up Michael Bay's movies while opening up a new timeline of sorts, as the Autobots team up with the Maximals to prevent Unicron from literally eating Earth (despite "Transformers: The Last Knight" already revealing that Earth was Unicron all along).

In the final scene of the film, Anthony Ramos' Noah attends a job interview, but instead has Michael Kelly's Agent Burke invite him to join a secret organization that is fully aware of the existence of the Transformers, an organization that fights evil around the globe: the G.I. Joes. This will come as a shock to many fans, especially given how many years the crossover has been in the making.