How Optimus Prime's Original Voice Actor Convinced Michael Bay To Cast Him In Transformers

You might not know the name Peter Cullen, but I guarantee you know his voice. He's Eeyore in the "Winnie the Pooh" franchise, Monterey Jack in "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers," the first voice of KARR in "Knight Rider," the vocalizations of the titular "Predator," and since he voiced Mario in the Donkey Kong segments of "Saturday Supercade," he's actually the first person to ever give Mario a voice in the English-speaking world. All of these roles border on iconic, but Cullen became a living legend by providing the voice of Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise.

In 2022, for the film's 15-year anniversary, Paramount held an event celebrating all things "Transformers," and Peter Cullen spoke (via Comic Book Resource) about his journey from voicing Optimus Prime in the animated series to bringing the character to life in live action. Despite Cullen's history with the series, he still had to audition for the role of Optimus Prime like everyone else. "When I first auditioned for [director] Michael [Bay], a young gal was going to read the lines of the other character," Cullen said. "We looked at the script, and it said 'Ironhide.' I actually played Ironhide in the cartoon series as well."

Realizing this could give him an advantage over everyone else, Cullen asked if he could read both sets of lines, alternating between Optimus Prime and Ironhide. Bay was stunned by the ask, not realizing that this is a pretty common practice for many voiceover artists. "Frank Welker, one of the great voice actors of all time, he'd do Megatron and like five other voices," said Cullen. "So we always ended up talking to ourselves."