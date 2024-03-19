Witness Director George Miller's Return To Blockbuster Filmmaking In The Latest Furiosa Trailer

What a day. What a lovely day! While we are still obsessing over the trailer for "The Acolyte" and the sight of a bunch of lightsabers igniting at once, George Miller slammed down his fist and reminded us that whenever George Miller has something to show it deserves our entire attention.

After the first trailer for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" teased a cacophony of action and madness in our return to the wasteland, the latest trailer doubles down on the madness but ups the ante by focusing on the "saga" part of the trailer. Indeed, even if the synopsis wants you to believe this is a simple yet still bombastic story like "Fury Road," the trailer makes it clear this is much bigger in scope.

The new trailer provides a bit more of the story, showing how Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa was taken from her home in The Green Place, became a slave to Chris Hemsworth's deranged villain Dementus, and got involved in a war between Dementus and Immortan Joe (portrayed here by Lachy Hulme).

Those expecting a return to the visual palette of "Fury Road" may be disappointed by the latest trailer, which is a bit more reliant on CG to create a sort of magical realism atmosphere. This seems to be more in line with Miller's work on the fantastic romantic fairy tale "Three Thousand Years of Longing," which is still rad as hell but has a different aesthetic.