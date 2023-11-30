The First Furiosa Trailer Is All Fury Road Without The Mad Max

So what can we expect from "Furiosa"? Well, for one thing, don't expect it to be like "Fury Road." In Kyle Buchanan's book "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road," assistant director P. J. Voeten is quoted as saying: "'Furiosa' is more of a traditional three-act drama. If people are expecting to see another chase movie, it's not going to be that."

Interesting! Personally, I'm slightly conflicted about this film. I'm excited to return to this world and see what Miller has cooked up this time. However, Furiosa feels so connected to Charlize Theron as a performer that it's going to be weird to see someone else play the character. That someone else is Anya Taylor-Joy, who is an excellent actor and will no doubt do something interesting with the role. Still, I wish Theron were back. In "Blood, Sweat & Chrome," Miller mentions that he thought about digitally de-aging Theron, but felt "there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley."

As for Theron, she stated: "Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making 'Fury Road' with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. It's a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly."

In addition to Taylor-Joy, the "Furisoa" cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Look for "Furiosa" in theaters on May 24, 2024.