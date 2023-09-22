Mad Max: Fury Road Ending Explained: Reclaiming One's Own Humanity

I feel that one of the bigger misconceptions about action cinema is that it is all about the spectacle. The chases, the fights, the explosions, the stunts. They exist to be an adrenaline rush, and if you feel like turning your brain off at the door of the auditorium, feel free to do so. Sure, you could do that, and plenty of people have enjoyed action movies that way for decades upon decades. However, the cream that rises to the top doesn't adhere to this mentality. Story and character are as important in action pictures as they are in heartbreaking dramas.

Even the most rip-roaring spectaculars know this to be true, and few exhibit that better than George Miller's 2015 masterpiece "Mad Max: Fury Road." When we think of the movie, the first images we think about are most certainly the moments of true visual awe, be it Tom Hardy's titular Max chained to the front of a car speeding through the desert or the war march led by a masked person playing a guitar that is also a flamethrower. The film features countless moments that have you wondering, "How did they do that?" or, "How did they survive that?"

But if "Mad Max: Fury Road" was just two hours of whizz-bang, it would not have latched itself into the hearts and minds of so many. It certainly wouldn't have been nominated for Best Picture and Director at the Oscars, that's for sure. The story for "Mad Max: Fury Road" may not be a labyrinthian puzzle box, but that doesn't make it any less engaging or, ultimately, powerful by the time we cut to the closing credits. Its power lies in its simplicity.