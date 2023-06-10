Furiosa Gave Chris Hemsworth 'The Best Experience' Of His Entire Career

Chris Hemsworth will probably always be associated with the role of Thor thanks to his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (dating back to 2011). And while his time as the superhero has certainly been the most financially rewarding, it wasn't the most creatively rewarding experience of his career. That honor belongs to "Furiosa," director George Miller's upcoming prequel to his action masterpiece "Mad Max: Fury Road."

The 39-year-old actor recently sat down for a wide-ranging chat with GQ Magazine in honor of the upcoming release of "Extraction 2." During the conversation, Hemsworth discussed Dementus, the bearded biker warlord he plays in "Furiosa" opposite Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character. "I came into that film exhausted. I thought, 'How am I going to get through this?' Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy," Hemsworth said. Speaking further, he was extremely complimentary of the experience overall:

"[It was] by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn't what's exhausting, it's what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways."

Hemsworth didn't stop there either. He went on to call Miller "masterful," while also adding that, "I'm on the hunt for more George Millers. Or more of George Miller. If he'll have me."