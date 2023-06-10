Furiosa Gave Chris Hemsworth 'The Best Experience' Of His Entire Career
Chris Hemsworth will probably always be associated with the role of Thor thanks to his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (dating back to 2011). And while his time as the superhero has certainly been the most financially rewarding, it wasn't the most creatively rewarding experience of his career. That honor belongs to "Furiosa," director George Miller's upcoming prequel to his action masterpiece "Mad Max: Fury Road."
The 39-year-old actor recently sat down for a wide-ranging chat with GQ Magazine in honor of the upcoming release of "Extraction 2." During the conversation, Hemsworth discussed Dementus, the bearded biker warlord he plays in "Furiosa" opposite Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character. "I came into that film exhausted. I thought, 'How am I going to get through this?' Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy," Hemsworth said. Speaking further, he was extremely complimentary of the experience overall:
"[It was] by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn't what's exhausting, it's what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways."
Hemsworth didn't stop there either. He went on to call Miller "masterful," while also adding that, "I'm on the hunt for more George Millers. Or more of George Miller. If he'll have me."
A new phase of Chris Hemsworth's career
All of that being said, it seems like Chris Hemsworth is going to be making choices a little differently moving forward with his career. That's not to suggest he's done with Thor entirely, but it does seem like he's going to have to consider ending his tenure in the MCU sooner rather than later. "You know, I got sick of [Thor] pretty quick every couple of years," Hemsworth said with a laugh during the interview.
As for the actor's future, that remains something of a mystery. The only thing for sure he's got coming other than "Furiosa" and "Extraction 2" is "Transformers One," the animated film that will see him taking on the role of Optimus Prime. Other than that? His next live-action project has yet to be confirmed. So, if you want to work with Hemsworth, A-list filmmakers, now is the time to get in touch.
"Furiosa" is currently set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024. You can read the official synopsis for the film below.
As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.