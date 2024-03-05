Lupita Nyong'o Teams Up With How To Train Your Dragon Director For The Wild Robot Trailer

Man, humans are the worst. There's probably a good reason why we keep gravitating towards stories and myths that explore what life would be like with minimal involvement by us pesky people — or even go so far as to remove us from the equation altogether. Animated classics like "The Iron Giant" and "Wall-E" took the basic ideas of robots attempting to understand the natural world and spun those respective concerns into two of the very best movies of the last 25 years. Now, "The Wild Robot" looks set to tackle very similar concerns in what sure looks like another win for the medium of animation.

Listed among /Film's most anticipated movies of 2024, the Dreamworks and Universal movie comes from Chris Sanders, the writer/director behind "How To Train Your Dragon," "The Croods," and "Lilo & Stitch." It doesn't seem like much of a coincidence that all of these lean heavily on the idea of oddball pairings discovering certain truths about the world, humanity, and this confounding thing we're all mucking our way through called "life." "The Wild Robot" has all the makings of yet another emotional and charming experience in the same vein as those previous movies, though with an interesting wrinkle or two. But don't just take it from me. Take a look at the new trailer above and see for yourself!