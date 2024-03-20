Alien: Romulus Director Worked With Ridley Scott And James Cameron To Maintain Franchise Continuity

The first teaser trailer for "Alien: Romulus" just dropped, and Fede Alvarez's take on the space-set series looks, well, horrifying. The sneak preview includes buckets of blood and some gnarly body horror, making it a welcome return to what worked so well for Ridley Scott's chest-bursting 1979 original. "Evil Dead" and "Don't Breathe" helmer Alvarez certainly appears to be putting his own spin on the world of "Alien," but he also confessed in a recent interview with Variety that he drew from the work of the greats who came before him – and even sat down with them to talk about their work.

When asked about the film's continuity, Alvarez explained where "Alien: Romulus" falls in the "Alien" timeline, and explained that he went to both original film director Scott (who's producing the new movie) and sequel writer-director James Cameron to help maintain the canon story as it exists so far. "["Alien: Romulus"] takes [place] 20 years after the first one, and for me, I don't see it as upsetting the canon," Alvarez told the outlet. "It's something I take personal pleasure in doing, making sure that it all tracks and is all part of the big 'Alien' franchise story — not only in the story, but also when it comes to how to make it."