Silence Is Golden In The New Trailer For A Quiet Place: Day One
If you had told me back in 2009 or so that one day the guy who played Jim on "The Office" was going to helm one of the most successful horror movie franchises of the 21st century, I would have first been very impressed to learn that time travel was real, then immediately questioned what sort of future you came from where this was a possibility. And yet, in 2018, John Krasinski did exactly that, joining forces with the creative duo of Bryan Woods and Scott Beck to deliver, "A Quiet Place."
Set in a world where mysterious creatures hunt by sound, forcing what's left of humanity to go silent, "A Quiet Place" is centered on a family fighting for survival. The film was a massive success at the box office, inspiring the sequel film "A Quiet Place Part II," which saw the family moving on without their father after he was killed in the previous film (spoilers for a six-year-old movie, I guess?), forced to venture into the unknown in a quest for survival. The sequel film was one of the first big hits following the quarantine era of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was clear there would be more to come.
One of the most interesting parts of "A Quiet Place Part II" was that it provided a glimpse of the day the creatures arrived and the carnage that was brought as people screamed for help in terror. Otherwise, both films have taken place over a year after the creatures' arrival, when the world has figured out the key to staying alive is staying silent. Now, with "A Quiet Place: Day One," writer/director Michael Sarnoski ("Pig") is taking us back to where it all began — the day the earth stood silent.
A Quiet Place: Day One gives us our best look yet at the creatures
The latest trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" makes good on the buzz that came out of this year's CinemaCon, where /Film's own Ryan Scott reported that the new film looks, "HUGE. Much bigger in scope than the first two." Rather than focus on a family living in a rural area away from it all, "Day One" is set in one of the busiest, loudest cities in the world — New York City. Lupita Nyong'o stars as Sam, and is joined by "Stranger Things" favorite Joseph Quinn as Eric, as the pair team up in this life-or-death race against the creatures. Djimon Hounsou returns as Henri, who we know from "Part II" will later become the leader of a small island colony of survivors that has been untouched by the creatures, and therefore can exist with sound. Perhaps this new movie will show us how he got there in the first place, and why we didn't see Sam there with him in the second movie.
Also starring is "Pig" and "Hereditary" star Alex Wolff and "Bazigaga" and "Omen" star Eliane Umuhire. But what might excite fans of the series the most is that "Day One" seems to be providing our best look yet at the creatures, canonically referred to as "Death Angels." The threat of their presence was a huge source of tension in the first two films, but this prequel seems to be going full-tilt monster movie and not holding back.
"A Quiet Place: Day One" arrives in theaters on June 28, 2024.