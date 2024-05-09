Silence Is Golden In The New Trailer For A Quiet Place: Day One

If you had told me back in 2009 or so that one day the guy who played Jim on "The Office" was going to helm one of the most successful horror movie franchises of the 21st century, I would have first been very impressed to learn that time travel was real, then immediately questioned what sort of future you came from where this was a possibility. And yet, in 2018, John Krasinski did exactly that, joining forces with the creative duo of Bryan Woods and Scott Beck to deliver, "A Quiet Place."

Set in a world where mysterious creatures hunt by sound, forcing what's left of humanity to go silent, "A Quiet Place" is centered on a family fighting for survival. The film was a massive success at the box office, inspiring the sequel film "A Quiet Place Part II," which saw the family moving on without their father after he was killed in the previous film (spoilers for a six-year-old movie, I guess?), forced to venture into the unknown in a quest for survival. The sequel film was one of the first big hits following the quarantine era of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was clear there would be more to come.

One of the most interesting parts of "A Quiet Place Part II" was that it provided a glimpse of the day the creatures arrived and the carnage that was brought as people screamed for help in terror. Otherwise, both films have taken place over a year after the creatures' arrival, when the world has figured out the key to staying alive is staying silent. Now, with "A Quiet Place: Day One," writer/director Michael Sarnoski ("Pig") is taking us back to where it all began — the day the earth stood silent.