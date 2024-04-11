A Quiet Place: Day One Footage Reaction: Massive Prequel Makes First Two Movies Look Tiny [CinemaCon 2024]

Sound might be instant death in the world of "A Quiet Place," but that's not stopping Paramount Pictures from making some noise with the newest installment of this unexpectedly successful franchise. First kicked off by director and star John Krasinski in 2018, the high-concept genre movie instantly stood out as an original, well-crafted, and thoroughly engrossing experience at the theater. And since anything done well these days is apparently always worth doing twice, if not more, that effort led to a sequel just two years later (once again directed by Krasinski, though not starring him beyond a brief cameo appearance). Now, we're on the cusp of a prequel movie that aims to turn back the clock all the way to ground zero of the alien invasion with "A Quiet Place: Day One."

So how long has this film been in the works? Well, let's put it this way: this week's CinemaCon held in Las Vegas has been expected to debut new footage of the origin story, partly because that's exactly what happened at last year's event. "Day One" might have undergone quite a bit of creative shakeups behind the scenes, first swapping filmmakers from Jeff Nichols to "Pig" director Michael Sarnoski followed by its release date pushing back from September 2023, but all systems appear to be on track for its release this summer.

Before we get there, however, /Film's Ryan Scott is on the ground reporting on all the exclusives unveiled at CinemaCon. Those in attendance were treated to new footage of "A Quiet Place: Day One" and we've got the details for you right here. Check it out below!