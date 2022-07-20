A Quiet Place: Day One Has Been Pushed Back To 2024

"A Quiet Place" is set dead in the aftermath of a full-blown apocalypse, wherein sightless aliens known as Death Angels have taken over Earth. Most of humanity is dead, and those who have survived, like the Abbott family, have to make sure that their movements are as soundless as possible, so as to avoid attracting the creatures. "A Quiet Place Part II" heightens the tension and horror surrounding the situation, while offering a little glimpse into how the creatures first arrived and carried out their plan of taking over the planet.

Although the details of "A Quiet Place: Day One" are tightly under wraps, the title could be referring to events that a fresh group of survivors undergoes right after the attack, and the film could potentially delve into the disorientation of having to survive a race of beings with superhuman strength and hearing. Sound is an integral part of the human existence, as it is how we essentially communicate and go about our lives. To be robbed of this essential aspect of humanity is terrifying, especially if it turns into the very reason that ushers one's death.

"Day One" was initially supposed to be directed by Jeff Nichols, but Sarnoski took over after the former exited the project. Apart from Krasinski, other producers include Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Productions are involved in the production process, while Allyson Seeger is executive producing. There has been no official announcement regarding the cast of the film, at least as of now.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is expected to release on March 8, 2024.