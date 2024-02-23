A Quiet Place: Day One - Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

In the annals of famous movie monsters, it's arguable that the creatures from 2018's "A Quiet Place" rank fairly low. After all, following the release of the first film and 2021's "A Quiet Place Part II," we still don't have an official name for the extraterrestrial beasties that decide to come to Earth one fine day and start mowing down everything that makes a peep. At least the creatures' most recent cinematic progenitor, the Cloverfield monster, has a name by virtue of his film's offbeat title. The "Quiet Place" aliens have to settle for being unofficially dubbed "Death Angels," a term taken from a newspaper headline clipping seen posted on a board in the first movie.

That said, us monster kids' loss is cinema's gain, because it is the very unknowability of the Death Angels which lend the "A Quiet Place" films such spooky, tense power. Put simply, the franchise is not focused on the beasties themselves, but is rather a very engaging and exciting exercise in suspense and survival, with the first two films following the exploits of the Abbott family: daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe), matriarch Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and patriarch Lee (John Krasinski). In addition to acting, Krasinski impressively co-wrote and directed both the first film and "Part II," proving he has a knack for genre and for nail-biting setpieces a la Steven "Jurassic Park" Spielberg.

Although "Part II" certainly left room to continue the saga of the Abbott family, the "Quiet Place" universe is expanding in some exciting new directions. Not only will the next installment, "A Quiet Place: Day One," be set at the beginning of the Death Angels' invasion of Earth, but it will feature a whole new cast of characters both in front of and behind the camera, including the film's director and co-writer. Read on for what we know so far.