Horizon Trailer Sees Kevin Costner Use His Yellowstone Clout To Make The Ultimate Dad Event
It has been a full 20 years since Oscar-winner Kevin Costner directed a movie but he is finally back for his first turn behind the camera since 2003's "Open Range." Not only that, but Costner decided to go ahead and tackle an ambitious two-part cinematic event that will arrive in theaters next summer in the form of "Horizon: An American Saga." Chapter 1 is due to arrive in June of next year, followed by Chapter 2 in August, making for a pretty interesting experiment on the part of Warner Bros.
Now, we have our first glimpse at the experiment with a brief teaser trailer. For those who have enjoyed Costner's work in recent years on the hit TV series "Yellowstone," this is likely to serve as a treat as he's on horseback in an old-school Western shooting his rifle and rocking one heck of a mustache. This looks like the dad movie event of the decade. Check it out for yourself.
Watch the teaser trailer for Horizon: An American Saga
Admittedly, we don't get much here, save for some sweeping landscape shots and teeing up the ball for the two-part event. But we do get to see a bit of Costner at the end looking like a movie star from a bygone era. It's not much, but it's certainly enough to raise an eyebrow. Particularly because Costner left "Yellowstone," a wildly popular TV show, to make this big, multi-part movie. As for what it's actually about? The official synopsis reads as follows:
In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, "Horizon: An American Saga" explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.
The trailer ends by showcasing the staggering ensemble cast that will be starring alongside Costner. It includes Sienna Miller ("Burnt"), Sam Worthington ("Avatar"), Jena Malone ("The Hunger Games"), Abbey Lee ("Old"), Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Danny Huston ("Succession"), Luke Wilson ("Stargirl"), Isabelle Fuhrman ("Orphan"), Jeff Fahey ("Hypnotic"), Will Patton ("Halloween"), Tatanka Means ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Owen Crowe Shoe ("Tin Star"), Ella Hunt ("Dickinson"), and Jamie Campbell Bower ("Stranger Things"). Now that's a cast. We'll surely get to see more of them once the full-length trailer drops, so keep an eye out for that.
"Horizon: An American Saga" will debut Chapter 1 in theaters on June 28, 2024, followed by Chapter 2 on August 16, 2024.