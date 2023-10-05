Horizon Trailer Sees Kevin Costner Use His Yellowstone Clout To Make The Ultimate Dad Event

Admittedly, we don't get much here, save for some sweeping landscape shots and teeing up the ball for the two-part event. But we do get to see a bit of Costner at the end looking like a movie star from a bygone era. It's not much, but it's certainly enough to raise an eyebrow. Particularly because Costner left "Yellowstone," a wildly popular TV show, to make this big, multi-part movie. As for what it's actually about? The official synopsis reads as follows:

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, "Horizon: An American Saga" explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

The trailer ends by showcasing the staggering ensemble cast that will be starring alongside Costner. It includes Sienna Miller ("Burnt"), Sam Worthington ("Avatar"), Jena Malone ("The Hunger Games"), Abbey Lee ("Old"), Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Danny Huston ("Succession"), Luke Wilson ("Stargirl"), Isabelle Fuhrman ("Orphan"), Jeff Fahey ("Hypnotic"), Will Patton ("Halloween"), Tatanka Means ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Owen Crowe Shoe ("Tin Star"), Ella Hunt ("Dickinson"), and Jamie Campbell Bower ("Stranger Things"). Now that's a cast. We'll surely get to see more of them once the full-length trailer drops, so keep an eye out for that.

"Horizon: An American Saga" will debut Chapter 1 in theaters on June 28, 2024, followed by Chapter 2 on August 16, 2024.