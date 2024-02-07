Go Back To The Beginning Of The Horror With The A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer
"A Quiet Place" had a fairly simple premise. The Abbott family (which includes John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) struggles to survive in a ravaged post-apocalyptic world swarming with blind extraterrestrials with a heightened sense of hearing, making near-silence crucial to the fates of everyone involved. A singular, accidental sound could spell death for anyone, leading to heartbreaking circumstances amid a horrifying situation.
The success of the first film snowballed into a sequel, appropriately titled "A Quiet Place Part II," which continues the family's journey while also granting us flashbacks to how the aliens descended on Earth and wreaked absolute havoc. But how did it all start, and what was it like to experience day one of this horror for anyone other than the Abbotts? The answer lies in the first official trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One," which dramatizes the events by offering distinct perspectives within a familiar story.
"A Quiet Place: Day One" is intended as a spin-off prequel to the other entries, and features completely new characters who are plunged into survival mode after the descent of the aliens, who have no intentions of cooperating with our kind from the get-go. Check out the first trailer above, and learn more about the prequel below.
A return to the nexus of terror with Day One
One of the most exciting things about "Day One" is the distinct genre shift, with the focus being more on the alien invasion in itself, rather than full-on survival. The rest of the "Quiet Place" entries examine the aftermath of the catastrophe — by this time, survivors are aware of the threat facing them, and the trials here are either molded by survival instincts or interpersonal conflicts that feel pronounced in such situations. This new entry will shift its focus to a broader context, where confusion will eclipse fear, as the sheer horror of experiencing an alien invasion in real-time is bound to come with nuanced world-building and greater insight into humanity, and their penchant for surviving the worst.
The all-new cast for the film includes Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Denis O'Hare. The narrative is based on an original story by Michael Sarnoski and John Krasinski (who directed, co-wrote, and starred in the first two entries) and is helmed by Sarnoski himself, who is best known for his critically acclaimed "Pig." Sarnoski's involvement could paint the spinoff in a grittier tone, with a ton of new lore to unravel about a world haunted by blind extraterrestrials.
"A Quiet Place: Day One" is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 28, 2024.