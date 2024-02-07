Go Back To The Beginning Of The Horror With The A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer

"A Quiet Place" had a fairly simple premise. The Abbott family (which includes John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) struggles to survive in a ravaged post-apocalyptic world swarming with blind extraterrestrials with a heightened sense of hearing, making near-silence crucial to the fates of everyone involved. A singular, accidental sound could spell death for anyone, leading to heartbreaking circumstances amid a horrifying situation.

The success of the first film snowballed into a sequel, appropriately titled "A Quiet Place Part II," which continues the family's journey while also granting us flashbacks to how the aliens descended on Earth and wreaked absolute havoc. But how did it all start, and what was it like to experience day one of this horror for anyone other than the Abbotts? The answer lies in the first official trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One," which dramatizes the events by offering distinct perspectives within a familiar story.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is intended as a spin-off prequel to the other entries, and features completely new characters who are plunged into survival mode after the descent of the aliens, who have no intentions of cooperating with our kind from the get-go. Check out the first trailer above, and learn more about the prequel below.