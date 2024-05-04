Adam Driver Has A Handy Superpower In First Look At Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" has been in the works for decades, and at last, the first clip from the film has been released ahead of its Cannes Film Festival premiere later this month. It's just two minutes long, but the film finally feels real, not like a vanished dream.

We at /Film named "Megalopolis" one of our most anticipated movies of 2024, and it should be one of yours too. It's the "Godfather" director's first film since 2011's "Twixt," and it was self-financed (meaning creative freedom for Coppola). It also boasts an incredible ensemble, led by Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito.

In "Megalopolis," a city is destroyed in a natural disaster. Idealistic urban planner Cesar (Driver) and Mayor Frank Cicero (Esposito) clash on their visions to rebuild the city, with Cicero's daughter Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel) coming between them. The first look at the film suggests it may be even stranger (and more sci-fi-oriented) than we expected. Coppola shared the clip on his social media accounts, including YouTube and Instagram. On his Instagram post, he included a tribute to his wife Eleanor, who passed away on April 12, 2024.