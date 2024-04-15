The Japanese Noir That Inspired The Godfather Director Francis Ford Coppola

One of Hollywood's most frustrating recent news stories is that Francis Ford Coppola is having trouble finding distribution for his self-funded passion project, "Megalopolis" (via The Hollywood Reporter). In a just world, making "The Godfather" would grant Coppola a lifetime blank check, but that has never been the world we've lived in.

What you may not be aware of is one of Coppola's influences for his magnum opus. Like his friend "Star Wars" director George Lucas, Coppola looked to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. While Lucas took after Kurosawa's Jidaigeki (historical) films (his favorite is "Seven Samurai," and it shows), Coppola looked to one of the director's contemporary-set films: "The Bad Sleep Well."

Released in 1960 and starring his go-to leading man Toshiro Mifune, the movie is one of Kurosawa's (comparatively) more obscure ones. It was especially overshadowed by "High and Low," the masterful kidnapping thriller that Kurosawa and Mifune released in 1963. Both movies are set in the world of corporate Japan (presented through crisp black-and-white coloring), but "High and Low" is the more remembered of the two (Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are remaking it).

Not by Coppola, though. For the 2012 "Sight and Sound" magazine poll of the greatest films ever made, Coppola's 10 film ballot had two Kurosawa pictures: the 1961 samurai film "Yojimbo," and "The Bad Sleep Well" (see his full list here). It's not a passing interest either, for "The Godfather" owes a debt to "The Bad Sleep Well."