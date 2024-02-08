Denzel Washington And Spike Lee Are Remaking One Of The Greatest Thrillers Ever Made

"Mo Better Blues." "Malcolm X." "He Got Game." "Inside Man." It is always an event when Spike Lee and Denzel Washington team up for a movie, and they always, always deliver. "Mo Better Blues" suffered from being Lee's follow-up to his masterpiece "Do the Right Thing," but its critical reputation has improved significantly over time. "Malcolm X" is probably the second most important (and brilliant) film about race next to "Do the Right Thing." "He Got Game" is an electric-yet-harrowing father-son drama set against the wanton corruption of college basketball. And "Inside Man" is just a plain old pip of a heist movie, one that makes you wish Lee would place his stylistic spin on more straight-up genre stories.

According to Variety, Lee is set to tackle one of the most masterfully crafted cop tales ever made, and you best believe he's re-teaming with Washington to bring it off.

The project is "High and Low," a remake of Akira Kurosawa's riveting kidnapping thriller that many consider a top-shelf effort for the Japanese maestro. If you're saying to yourself, "The last time Lee remade a classic of Asian cinema, we got 'Old Boy," I'd first implore you to give Lee's clever reworking of Park Chan-wook's revenge yarn another look. Secondly, it's probably more accurate to say Lee isn't remaking anything, but rather taking a crack at a piece of material that's ripe for a revisit.

