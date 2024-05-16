Megalopolis Early Reviews: Francis Ford Coppola's Bold, Messy Sci-Fi Movie Demands To Be Seen
How often do you think about ancient Rome? If you're director Francis Ford Coppola, the answer is apparently "quite a lot." HIs latest film is "Megalopolis," a passion project that he had to finance himself in order to have full creative freedom, and it takes place in a crumbling city called New Rome, following an architect named Cesar (Adam Driver) as he seeks to build a more sustainable future. It's some wacky stuff, and Coppola has bought in completely.
The very first batch of reviews and reactions to "Megalopolis" are coming out of Cannes Film Festival in France, where the film made its world premiere. Given the movie's troubled production and absolutely wild teaser trailer, it should come as no surprise that the reviews are as intense as they are mixed, though most praise the unique sci-fi epic for its audacity and willingness to fully commit to its ideas and world. Vulture's Bilge Ebiri called the movie "the craziest thing I've ever seen," and that seems to be a common sentiment. For all its weirdness, "Megalopolis" also seems to be a bit of a mess, with critic Robert Daniels tweeting that the "first hour was a disaster" but the second half worked better, praising the film's "sharp" visual language. Like many other big, goofy, weird science fiction films before it, "Megalopolis" sounds like it was designed to divide because it was created with such a singular vision and no compromise. It also sounds like something messy and audacious, like the criminally-underrated "Southland Tales," which is great. I love mess.
The early Megalopolis reviews are in
Vulture's full review says that "there is nothing in 'Megalopolis' that feels like something out of a 'normal' movie. The characters speak in archaic phrases and words, mixing shards of Shakespeare, Ovid, and at one point straight-up Latin." That's positively bonkers and sure to alienate some audiences, like The Hollywood Reporter, who wrote that "Megalopolis" is "a distancing work of hubris, a gigantic folly, or a bold experiment, an imaginative bid to capture our chaotic contemporary reality, both political and social, via the kind of large-canvas," and a "high-concept storytelling that's seldom attempted anymore" before going on to call it "windy and overstuffed, frequently baffling and way too talky."
On the nicer side, The Telegraph said that "Megalopolis" was "'Succession' crossed with 'Batman Forever' and a lava lamp" (was Coppola reading my dream journal?) in their 4/5 star review, while Variety calls it " a sexless 'Caligula,'" which might be the harshest indictment of them all. The Guardian was similarly unkind, calling "Megalopolis" "megabloated and megaboring," saying that it is "simultaneously hyperactive and lifeless, lumbered with some terrible acting and uninteresting, inexpensive-looking VFX work." Yikes.
Social media reactions to Megalopolis
IndieWire's David Ehrlich was one of the biggest fans of the film, tweeting that the silliness was "a feature, not a bug" before going on to say that it gives him hope for the future of movies in his review, which is pretty effusive praise. Regardless of whether people loved it, hated it, or fell somewhere in the middle, people's responses to "Megalopolis" are intense. Here are some of the best reactions from around twitter, starting with Ehrlich's:
Megalopolis: the silliness is a feature, not a bug! a garish, epic, & utterly singular $120 million self-portrait that's also a fable about the fall of ancient Rome & a plea to save our civilization (and its cinema) from itself. big fan.
MEGALOPOLIS is self-indulgent, cheesy, and honestly a whole mess. it shows that FFC has been working on this film for 40 years; the concepts and ideas are archaic. the heavy-handed dialogue feels spit out of an AI generator. the fun ambitious visuals don't save it. #cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/zvxDqDWM6k
MEGALOPOLIS: one of the most baffling and creative films ever made, incoherent yet truly exhilarating. Like a Syfy channel philosophical fable mixed with '90s soap opera antics, Roman history and old Hollywood glamour. There's never been anything like it, I adored it #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/2wph1wrScp
MEGALOPOLIS: first hour was a disaster, an endearing disaster but still poor. Then the second hour hit; I totally bought in. Much doesn't work in Francis Ford Coppola's passion project, but its visual language is sharp. And there's one scene involving a mix that hits. #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/Fsidxa9YHJ
I thrilled to MEGALOPOLIS in all its overstuffed, crazy ambition. Only an uncharitable viewer would call it a catastrophe. It's definitely not boring. https://t.co/B6Wjvztg9g
Francis Ford Coppola's MEGALOPOLIS is a chaotic, psychedelic fever dream that makes the stories from set undoubtable. I love seeing directors run with an idea but the result in this instance is a film so beyond comprehension that it cannot even begin to be unpacked. #Cannes2034 pic.twitter.com/OaLdJUjwCs
MEGALOPOLIS feels like a movie that took decades to make because it has decades worth of ideas within it. A convoluted mediation on the pains of art and commerce, the longing for creativity and the legacies left behind. Coppola throws it all on the screen. Best to wash over you. pic.twitter.com/05xyySE2dU
I will forever be glad that #Megalopolis exists, and the claim that it is "unreleasable" is fundamentally absurd, but goodness is that film a mess.
It feels, at times, like a Julie Taymor adaptation of a Shakespeare play that nobody but Frances Ford Coppola has ever heard of. pic.twitter.com/vRDGmPsvbU
I am lost for words with Megalopolis. If Coppola is happy with it then I guess that's something? 🤨🤷🏼♂️
I left it feeling totally discombobulated and bewildered by it. How does a 120M movie look this cheap?
I honestly don't know how I'm supposed to review this film cause I'm not... pic.twitter.com/DhV1L9aGRo
MEGALOPOLIS: Fiasco Ford Coppola pic.twitter.com/ZkGbvdqhuG
MEGALOPOLIS is truly insufferable on so many levels. You can tell that this has been forty years in the making and not in a good way by any means. Far past its sell by date right out of the gate. Aubrey Plaza is unsurprisingly the only redeeming quality #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/OiE9ox1xYQ
Back in the United States, the rest of us will have to wait until "Megalopolis" gets picked up for distribution to see it (it has distribution in some international countries already), but for now, we can dream of the fall of New Rome.