Megalopolis Early Reviews: Francis Ford Coppola's Bold, Messy Sci-Fi Movie Demands To Be Seen

How often do you think about ancient Rome? If you're director Francis Ford Coppola, the answer is apparently "quite a lot." HIs latest film is "Megalopolis," a passion project that he had to finance himself in order to have full creative freedom, and it takes place in a crumbling city called New Rome, following an architect named Cesar (Adam Driver) as he seeks to build a more sustainable future. It's some wacky stuff, and Coppola has bought in completely.

The very first batch of reviews and reactions to "Megalopolis" are coming out of Cannes Film Festival in France, where the film made its world premiere. Given the movie's troubled production and absolutely wild teaser trailer, it should come as no surprise that the reviews are as intense as they are mixed, though most praise the unique sci-fi epic for its audacity and willingness to fully commit to its ideas and world. Vulture's Bilge Ebiri called the movie "the craziest thing I've ever seen," and that seems to be a common sentiment. For all its weirdness, "Megalopolis" also seems to be a bit of a mess, with critic Robert Daniels tweeting that the "first hour was a disaster" but the second half worked better, praising the film's "sharp" visual language. Like many other big, goofy, weird science fiction films before it, "Megalopolis" sounds like it was designed to divide because it was created with such a singular vision and no compromise. It also sounds like something messy and audacious, like the criminally-underrated "Southland Tales," which is great. I love mess.