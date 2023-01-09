Francis Ford Coppola's Passion Project Megalopolis Is In Trouble. Again.

Well, this sucks. While Francis Ford Coppola is undoubtedly one of our greatest living filmmakers, he's had his fair share of controversies surrounding the development of his movies. Unfortunately, his return to the big screen, "Megalopolis," looks to be another one of these problems in the making. According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the $120 million self-funded epic has lost multiple key creative talents since it began filming, including its entire visual effects team.

While Coppola and his team have not commented on the report, multiple sources say that there is no longer an art department working on the film. Recent departures include production designer Beth Mickle, visual effects supervisor Mark Russell, and art director David Scott. This might result from an unstable filming environment that one talent representative described as "absolute madness." On top of that, the already-hefty budget is allegedly on track to balloon even more, putting the entire film in peril. "There's no good answer here," an anonymous production executive told The Hollywood Reporter. "[Coppola] is going to spend a lot more money than he intended."

Of course, Coppola is no stranger to chaotic sets, having a similar event happen during the production of "Bram Stoker's Dracula." However, it's unclear whether he'll be able to weather these storms, especially if the film continues to be self-funded as announced.