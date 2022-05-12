Francis Ford Coppola's Long-Awaited Megalopolis Will Star Adam Driver And Nathalie Emmanuel

Though we've heard enough about "Megalopolis" over the years to feel like we've imagined how it could ultimately turn out several times over, the report also gives us the official logline for the film: "The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love."

Conceived by Francis Ford Coppola back in the 1980s, production of second unit shooting had already begun in 2001 until the project ended up delayed and ultimately shut down in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. To say that this film has been a long time coming would be a gross understatement. In many ways and as hard as it may be to believe, this will serve as one of his most definitive works when all is said and done. The director has previously described "Megalopolis" as "...my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilizing all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theater, and that will be an epic on a grand scale," referencing his intentions to make it imbued with "a grand scale with a large cast" — a promise that he has now lived up to with today's announced casting and likely more to come.

Set in New York City, "Megalopolis" will take its cues from movies of old like the classic silent film "Metropolis" and even Ayn Rand's "The Fountainhead," telling an epic story of the fall of civilization that hearkens back to Rome itself. Honestly, what else would anyone expect from a Coppola film? There are no other details about his first feature since 2016, but we'll definitely be keeping a close eye on this one.