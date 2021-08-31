Francis Ford Coppola Still Wants To Make Megalopolis, Says He'll Fund The $100 Million Budget Himself

Deadline has the news that Francis Ford Coppola is still hoping to make "Megalopolis" made, come hell or high water. The filmmaker continues to want a big, impressive cast for the film, and names that are being mentioned now include Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, Jon Voight, Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jessica Lange, who are all being sought after. The film will also reunite Coppola with his "Godfather" actor James Caan, which is exciting in its own right (and while I'm on this subject, let me add that I could certainly do without Jon Voight being part of this cast).

To be clear, we've been here before. Coppola first mentioned he might finally make "Megalopolis" in 2019, where he said, "I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilizing all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theater, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I've entitled Megalopolis." He added:

"It is unusual; it will be a production on a grand scale with a large cast. It makes use of all of my years of trying films in different styles and types culminating in what I think is my own voice and aspiration. It is not within the mainstream of what is produced now, but I am intending and wishing and in fact encouraged, to begin production this year."

That same year, word broke that Coppola had signed with big-time Hollywood agency CAA, and that they planned to help him finally get the movie made. Since then, though, we haven't heard much. But Coppola hasn't given up. And according to the Deadline article, the filmmaker has been "emboldened" by a "recent sale of a portion of his considerable vineyard holdings in Sonoma County to Delicato Family Wines," which has "fortified his resources to borrow against." The filmmaker hopes the movie can be " a North Star for a younger audience, and society in general, searching for optimism in a moment where global warming is taking its toll, and polarizing politics and digital misinformation are so pronounced that half the country is resisting Covid vaccines that scientists honed in a remarkably short time to combat a global pandemic."

Coppola adds:

"It has become like a religious war, in that it's not about anything logical. I think the big news here is that I am still the same as I was 20 years ago or 40 years ago. I'm still willing to do the dream picture, even if I have to put up my own money, and I am capable of putting up $100 million if I have to here. I don't want to, but I will do it if I have to..."

The director says he'd like to make the movie in the fall of 2022, saying:

"I don't have all my cast approved, but I have enough of them to have confidence that it is going to be a very exciting cast. The picture's going to cost between $100 million and $120 million. Needless to say, I hope it's closer to $100 million. I'm prepared to match some outside financing, almost dollar for dollar. In other words, I'm willing to put my money where my mouth is."