IATSE Deals Ratified, But This Isn't Cause For Celebration

There were two distinct agreements hanging in the balance with this vote: the Area Standards Agreement and the Basic Agreement. The Area Standards Agreement covers 26 local unions outside Los Angeles, while the Basic Agreement covers the 13 Hollywood local unions. Both passed with a majority "yes" vote, but just barely — the voting body is basically split in half on this issue.

According to IATSE's website, "IATSE uses an electoral college style [sic] system through which locals are assigned delegates based on their size of memberships. Members vote within their local union and once a local reaches a majority vote, to either ratify or reject, all delegate votes are assigned to the majority result." If you paid attention to the American presidential outcomes in 2000 and 2016, you already know that electoral colleges are not exactly an ideal way of making important decisions.

Taking this delegation method into account, the combined vote was 359 (56%) to 282 (44%) in favor of the new deal. (The Basic Agreement was approved by 57%, while the Area Standards Agreement was approved by 52%.)

But the popular vote paints a different picture. A combined 50.3% of members voted yes and 49.7% voted no for both contracts. That's almost right down the middle, and when you break it down even further, the Basic Agreement popular vote was only 49.6% yes, while 50.4% voted not to accept the new deal. When you compare all of this to IATSE's overwhelming and impressive 98% approval to authorize a strike, it reveals that the membership is no longer united when it comes to this issue. If you're getting flashbacks to Brexit while reading this, you're not the only one.