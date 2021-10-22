Cinematographer From Alec Baldwin's Rust Has Died After An On-Set Accident

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured on Thursday after a prop gun misfire on the set of the new Alec Baldwin Western, "Rust." Multiple sources indicate that Baldwin himself discharged the gun leading to the fatal accident.

Details are still pouring in, but Variety and IndieWire both report that the incident occurred in New Mexico at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe. Deadline first reported that "a principal castmember cocked a gun during a rehearsal, unaware that there were live rounds in it, hitting two people, a man and a woman." Its early bulletin stated that the man was wounded in the shoulder, while the woman "was airlifted to the hospital for stomach surgery."

Later reports named Hutchins and Souza as the unidentified woman and man. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement:

"Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."