Hollywood Narrowly Avoids Strike As IATSE And AMPTP Reach A Deal

Hollywood stood on the verge of mass nationwide strike action this weekend, as film and TV crew members packed up their equipment with no certainty of whether they'd be back to work on Monday. But with the deadline looming to reach an agreement, the IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) have agreed on a new three-year contract.

If you're uncertain of the details of this story, definitely check out /Film's handy breakdown of why IATSE voted to authorize a strike. The key issues that the union set out to address in its new contract with AMPTP were improved and more consistent working hours for its members, an increase to the cost of living base wage, and changes to the 2009 "New Media" deal that had jeopardized IATSE members' healthcare and pensions.

IATSE represents over 150,000 crew members working in the film and TV industry in North America, 60,000 of whom were covered by the contracts being renegotiated. If a strike had gone ahead, productions across Hollywood would have ground to a halt. The deadline for reaching an agreement was midnight on Sunday 17 October, but Deadline reports that IATSE and AMPTP have closed a deal with a little time to spare. The agreement reportedly began coming together on Friday and was finalized on Saturday, though according to Deadline "the situation remained in a state of flux almost right up to the final hours."