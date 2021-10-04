IATSE Members Vote To Authorize Strike -- Here's What That Means For The Film Industry

According to Variety, 90% of all IATSE members voted, and of those who did, 98% were in support of the strike authorization.

"The members have spoken loud and clear," Matthew D. Loeb, the international president, said in a statement to Variety. "This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage."

/Film has a more detailed round-up of this issue here, but the short version is that a 2009 deal between IATSE and streamers let the streaming platforms pay less than old school studios into IATSE members' healthcare and pension funds. As this year's Emmys made clear, streaming platforms are no longer an underdog in the entertainment industry, and IATSE wanted the deal to reflect that. Negotiations have been ongoing since May, and this strike was a result of those discussions leading nowhere.

It's important to note that IATSE only voted to say they could go on strike. They have yet to officially do so. The vote, however, gives the union a significant bargaining chip in future negotiations. Whether the threat of strike is enough, however, remains to be seen.

"I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members," Loeb said. "The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer."

IATSE Local 44 member Joe Martinez says that "No one's gung-ho about a strike. We're more interested in having certain things become fair."

If the IATSE leaders do, in fact, authorize a nationwide strike, it would be the first of its kind in the history of the union that spans 128 years.