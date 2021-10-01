The Possible IATSE Strike Explained, And Why Movie Fans Should Care

Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep" and the recent "Midnight Mass") started his career as an IATSE editor. While his roles have changed to a writer, director, and producer these days, he stands in solidarity with his old union.

Flanagan said he had trouble justifying the AMPTP's staunch opposition to these proposed changes in his own mind, and that, as a creator, shorter hours on a film set can only be a benefit, not a burden.

"While more restricted hours may sound like a problem, it really isn't," Flanagan said. "The issue is that crews are being worked beyond reasonable thresholds at the moment in an effort to reduce overall production day counts. To cut that back wouldn't be constricting or hurting productions. Rather it would be correcting an imbalance that has adversely landed on the crew, and only gotten worse over time. I can tell you from experience that a rested, invested crew works nearly twice as fast as one that is exhausted and taken advantage of. There's just no way this isn't a net positive."

Gary Sherman, the filmmaker of the '80s genre gem "Dead and Buried," said that in his experience as a director, the work done under those circumstances has diminishing returns.

"Long hours, short turnarounds, and no lunch breaks are one hell of a lot more detrimental to production than the impact the IATSE demands would have," he says, not mincing words. "Forcing people to work hungry and until they're exhausted does no one any good. The toll it takes on the crew members, their health and well-being, is, of course, the most important factor, but what the AMPTP also fails to recognize is it takes a toll on the product and is not saving them money. My least favorite phrase on a production is, 'We can live with that.' It's heard a lot more often when everyone is exhausted."

Sarah Adina Smith, director of "Buster's Mal Heart" and "Birds of Paradise," echoes the benefits of a well-rested and happy crew. She also recognizes that her leadership role on a set has a part to play in this, as well.

"I always strive to make the day without going over, but schedules are so tightly packed that I have to push my crew to work at an inhuman pace in order to do so," Smith says. "I don't want to work that way anymore, it's not fair to anyone. The crew suffers and so does the art. On my last shoot, a crew member was so exhausted by our final day that she tripped and injured herself.

"As a director," Smith continued, "I'm realizing that it's my responsibility to take a stronger stance on schedule at the outset of a project. Oftentimes I'm so focused on just getting a project to a green light that I'm making schedule compromises and promising to pull off miracles. But I'm realizing now that comes at the expense of safety and it's not right. It's my responsibility not to let it happen anymore. Saner, safer schedules benefit everyone and will improve production value as well."