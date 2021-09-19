The 2021 Emmys In Review: Not Great, Bob

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are over. The winners have been announced, the speeches have been given, and now it's time for the afterparties. But how was the show?

The opening musical number was a fun tribute to late rapper Biz Markie, while also showing us how great it is now that the stars can all be in one room again. It was a fun, warm moment that seemed kind of informal and genuine. Unfortunately, most of the rest of the night felt stodgy and too-tightly cut, with bad skits that took up valuable acceptance speech time.

Last year's Emmy's was a purely digital, distanced affair, so this was their chance to bring it back and do something special. Instead, it was a lukewarm show with a few upsets and quite a few cringe-inducing moments.