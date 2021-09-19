Nothing Unites Us In Anger Like A Great Performer Getting Played Off

No one watches awards shows for all of the weird pomp and circumstance surrounding them. We're here to see who wins, and then to hear what those winners have to say. There are certain awards show wildcards who always end up making the show more entertaining ("Nomadland" actress Frances McDormand is the reigning queen), but there are loads of actors, directors, and more that we know will have something interesting in their acceptance speeches.

On top of wanting to hear what kind of wild stuff some celebs will come up with, fans also want to celebrate their favorite winners. It's always a lot of fun when a series, performer, or other creative wins after you've been following and appreciating their work. We want to hear what they have to say!

Not every speech can go on as long as the winners would like — otherwise the awards show would go on well past midnight. I understand the need to play off speeches that go overly long, but that doesn't mean you can't be picky about it. When ten writers come up to accept an award for one show? Play them off. When Jean Smart starts her acceptance speech by thanking her late husband? Have some tact, producers.