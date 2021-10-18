IATSE Deal May Be Rejected By Union Members Unhappy With Terms

Multiple outlets are reporting that IATSE members don't think the deal addresses their concerns, and that some of their most important points were ignored.

"Basically nothing has changed," Los Angeles-based director of photography Ernesto Lomeli told Variety. "I have not heard a single person saying they will vote yes."

The details of the deal have to be translated into a legal contract, so it's likely that we're still several weeks out from a ratification vote. In the meantime, film and TV sets will continue operating as they have been.

The IATSE represents more than 150,000 TV and film production workers across the country, with 60,000 whose contracts are covered by the negotiations. The union covers all of the people that keep a set running: hair and makeup, electricians, cinematographers, editors, propmakers, set designers, and more. Union leadership seemed especially positive on the decision, hailing the deal as a "landmark" agreement.

The tentative agreement provides a 54-hour weekend and 10-hour turnaround time between shifts for all workers on all productions, but many feel that their points about the inhumane working conditions were largely ignored.

The strike authorization vote passed with nearly 99 percent support earlier this month, so it's clear that there's a strong desire for change. IndieWire reports that the most common concerns are the lack of any restrictions on the length of a shooting day, nor any mention of the "new media" renegotiation.

"For years we've normalized and internalized all these abusive situations," assistant production accountant Anne Fader told Variety. "I almost feel like crew members need a strike to let out all this frustration."